NEW DELHI: Congress members staged a walk-out from the Lok Sabha on Friday alleging discrimination in providing Central assistance to states hit by cyclone Ockhi.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard were continuing efforts to trace missing fishermen and the government was providing financial and other assistance to the affected states.

Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge asked why four teams of National Disaster Response Force were sent to Kerala and three teams to Tamil Nadu, while seven teams were deployed in Gujarat, which was not affected.“There was no discrimination at all in extending assistance to any states. We are providing all possible help to all the cyclone-hit states,” Singh said. Congress staged a walk-out as it was not satisfied with Singh’s response.