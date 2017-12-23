DEHRADUN: Concerned over low productivity of forests, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan today batted for making all-out efforts towards green cover expansion for climate change adaptation and its mitigation.

Efforts should be made towards generating more livelihood options through skill development programmes that encourage the communities to use forestry resource on a sustainable basis, he said.

The Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, who visited the Forest Research Institute (FRI) here today as part of the ongoing review of the activities of the ICFRE and its affiliates stressed upon the need for making all-out efforts for green cover expansion which is a "must" for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Research and development should be tailored in accordance with the changing social scenario and their results should reach people in the form of quality products, he said.

Vardhan also impressed upon the need to synergise the research activities at the institute and improve coordination within government departments for orienting research towards national-level goals.