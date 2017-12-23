PATNA: A special CBI court in Ranchi is set to deliver the verdict on Saturday in a case related to the `1,000-crore fodder scam, in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is an accused. Yadav, his family and party leaders workers wait for the judicial outcome with bated breaths.Accompanied by his younger son and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejaswi Yadav, the RJD chief reached Ranchi on Friday evening. He will present himself in the court of CBI special judge Shivpal Singh during the pronouncement of the verdict in case RC 64(A)/96, which pertains to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of `90 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury between 1994 and 1996. Yadav, 69, was Bihar chief minister during those years.

“I have full faith in the judiciary, and I hope I will get justice. People across the country have been getting justice from the judiciary,” Lalu said on reaching Ranchi. “There have been elaborate efforts to ruin the public perception about me through false allegations against me. The BJP and RSS want me to be restrained behind bars, but I am not afraid,” he added.

On September 30, 2013, Lalu was convicted in a fodder scam case and sentenced to five years in prison. After spending 87 days in jail, he walked out on a bail granted by the Supreme Court. He is facing trial in five other cases related to the scam, which was unearthed in 1996. Yadav has spent 375 days in jail in connection with the fodder scam. In five jail stints between July 30, 1997 and January 27, 2002, he spent 288 days behind bars.