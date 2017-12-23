BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Babulal Gaur, today demanded that public sector undertaking Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)provide 10 acres from its land reserve to construct a college building.

Gaur submitted a memorandum to former Human Resources Development (HRD) minister Murli Manohar Joshi in this regard here today urging him to help. Joshi had come to participate in a local programme.

Gaur said that BHEL was allotted 6045.180 acres land for its plant and township between 1956-1962. At present the heavy industries PSU has 2245.10 acres vacant land with it, he added.

The former CM said that the BHEL college, established almost 30 years ago, is running from a dilapidated building allotted by the PSU.

The college offers courses in Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

Gaur said that a provision of Rs 7 crore made by the state government remained unutilised in the absence of land to construct a new building.

"Due to paucity of space and growing strength of students, there is no space for organising sports and other extra-curricular activities in the institution," Gaur said.