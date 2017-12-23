NEW DELHI: Obstructed from giving his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, nominated member and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to social media to emphasise the need for India to be a sport-playing nation.

Tendulkar was to speak in the Upper House on Thursday on the ‘right to play and the future of sports in India’, but was unable to do so with the Congress resorting to protests. The cricket legend later posted a video on Facebook to reach out to the masses.

“Being a sportsman, I am going to talk on sports, health and fitness of India for it has a telling impact on our economy. My vision is a healthy and fit India,” said Tendulkar.Expressing concern over India being the diabetic capital of the world, he said: “Our fitness sessions are becoming lighter while eating sessions are becoming heavier. We need to change this habit.”