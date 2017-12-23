GUWAHATI: Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba on Friday said that following the publication of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, action as per the “rule of law” would be taken against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Under the ongoing exercise, immigrants who entered Assam after midnight on March 24, 1971, will be detected and deported. As the NRC is being updated, the question in everyone’s mind is how the Centre will deal with the immigrants, because there is a possibility that Bangladesh will refuse to accept them.

When asked about it at a press conference in Guwahati, Gauba avoided a direct reply, saying, “Our job as government functionaries is to complete the task at hand. A lot of work pertaining to verification of documents is pending. What will be published by December 31, 2017 is a part draft of the NRC. Subsequently, following the examination of documents, the second draft will be published. People whose names will not figure in the first and second drafts need not be worried or concerned, for they will get an opportunity to submit claims and objections”.

But when he was pressed for a direct reply, he said, “After the entire exercise is over, we have the rule of law. Whatever will happen will happen only in terms of rules and laws. So, let’s not presume (anything)”.

The Home Secretary also chaired a security review meeting with the police and paramilitary forces. He said several issues were discussed regarding improving border security. He insisted on the fast-tracking of border fencing work stating that the Centre’s endeavour is to complete it by 2018. He also said that physical fencing was being supplemented by state of the art electronic devices.

Asked about the activities of insurgent groups, he said: “Over the past 15-20 years, the security scenario has improved across the Northeast, including Assam. Some incidents have happened but the security agencies are alive to the situation,” he said.He disclosed that he had received a proposal for construction of a 264-km four-lane road on the Indo-Bhutan border. He said he would take up the issue with the Ministry of Road Transport.