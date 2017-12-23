Maradona’s statue becomes butt of jokes

The poor sculpting of a recently unveiled statue of Argentina’s football legend Diego Maradona with the 1986 World Cup has become a butt of jokes and memes over the social media and among Kolkata’s soccer fans. Many joked that the statue resembled more to Scottish singer Susan Boyle than to the legend who unveiled it during his recent visit to the city. The brainchild of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the statue was unveiled outside Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan during the Under-17 World Cup Football in October.

Hard Rock brings cheers to city youth

Kolkata youth were smiling from ear to ear when Hard Rock cafe made its debut in the city, with an outlet opening at Park Street recently. This is the eighth Indian city where the global restaurant chain Hard Rock International has a presence now. It will not only have its usual menu but also Kolkata specials with catchy names such as ‘Jumbo Combo’, ‘Classic Nachos’ and ‘Legendary Burger’, besides an array of beverages and cocktails. The outlet will also host rock ‘n’ roll inspired ‘Rock Shop’ as well as collectible merchandise. Hard Rock International has a presence in 74 countries, with 179 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos. JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd is the franchise partner for Hard Rock Cafe in India.

Nostalgic moments for Kolkata’s Jews

Tears rolled down the eyes of Kolkata’s Jews when two ASI-protected historic synagogues of Beth El and Maghen David reopened after years of renovation. The once 5,000-strong Jewish community in the city has plummeted to a mere 30. But many of Kolkata’s Jews came to their city of birth from Israel and US to witness the historic moment. Many of the migrated Jews had got married at one of the two synagogues while others came to rekindle childhood memories.

Iconic city teahouse Flurys turns 90

Another iconic Kolkata tearoom, Flurys, also located at Park Street, turned 90 this month. Famous for its widely acclaimed bread products and pastries, including rum balls, cubed cakes, asparagus rolls and chicken patties, the restaurant is frequented for brunch. Flurys witnesses patient queues of people during Durga Puja, when it remains open 24x7. Started by Swiss couple Joseph and Frieda Flury in 1927, this teahouse was where the British colonialists along with the rich Bengali, Jewish, Armenian and Parsi families congregated for their Sunday breakfast.

