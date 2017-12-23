Image used for representational purpose only.

LUCKNOW: Lakhimpur Kheri, located along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, today recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, even as moderate to dense fog occurred at isolated places.

There was no significant change in night or day temperatures, the local MeT office said.

The weather is expected to be dry tomorrow with shallow to moderate fog at certain places.