BHOPAL: A fast-track court in Madhya Pradesh capital sentenced four men on Saturday to life imprisonment till death for gang-raping the teenage daughter of a cop couple on October 31 evening. The verdict delivered by additional district and session judge (ADJ) Savita Dubey came 52 days after the ghastly incident following 36-days of day-to-day court trial – perhaps the second fastest verdict in a rape case in MP.

The four men convicted by the court and subsequently awarded life imprisonment till death, include Golu Bihari, Amar alias Gultu, Rajesh alias Chetram and Ramesh alias Suresh Mehra.

According to the prosecution counsel Reena Verma, the court pronounced the judgment following 36-days of trial after factoring depositions by 26 witnesses and around 100 documentary evidence.

Satisfied with the court’s verdict, the gang-rape survivor’s police constable mother said, “It’s highly satisfying that the accused have been given jail-term till death.”

Meanwhile, the counsel for the four convicts, Indu Awasthi said they would challenge the fast track court’s order before the High Court.

The four men had allegedly gang-raped the 19-year-old daughter of a cop couple near the railway tracks, just a stone throw from the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal on October 31evening.

The horrific episode happened when the girl, a civil services aspirant, was returning home after attending classes at a private coaching in the busy MP Nagar area.

Despite the alleged gang-rape survivor being the daughter of a cop couple, the victim's family managed to get the case registered in the matter at the Habibganj Government Railway Police (GRP) station only after 24 hours.

Acting over the inordinate delay in lodging the case, the state government had suspended two police sub-inspectors, besides the inspectors in-charge of three police stations.

Also, the then IG-Bhopal Yogesh Chaudhary and SP (GRP-Bhopal) Anita Malviya were shifted to the state police headquarters.

The girl’s ordeal, however, didn’t end with that as doctors at the state government’s Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, who performed her medico-legal examination, dubbed her as accused and not a survivor in their report. Shockingly the same report mentioned that the girl had sexual intercourse with the accused with her consent.

Two junior doctors were subsequently suspended over the flawed medico-legal report.

Importantly, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recent data, MP reported maximum 4882 rape cases in the country during 2016.

Recently, the MP state assembly passed a bill seeking amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections to propose death penalty as maximum punishment to those convicted for raping/gang-raping minors aged up to 12 years.