NEW DELHI: As part of the Centre's ambitious plan to make 50,000 villages poverty free by 2019, an exercise to rank as many gram panchayats on the parameters of physical infrastructure, human development and economic activities have been completed, the rural development ministry said today.

The ranking will help in identification of gaps in the quest for making these gram panchayats poverty free, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the Mission Antyodaya, the Centre has set a target of bringing one crore households out of poverty and making 50,000 gram panchayats poverty free by 2019.

The 50,000 gram panchayats have been selected in about 5,000 clusters to drive economic activities along with development of physical infrastructure and human development on priority, the ministry added.

Besides involving public institutions such as Krishi Vigyan Kendras, MSME clusters, skill development institutions, the ministry has also invited private sector, especially start-ups and corporate social responsibility initiatives to be part of this mission.

These gram panchayats were selected by the state governments on the basis of social capital.

Through convergence of all government programmes across ministries and departments, an effort is being made to diversify livelihood and to eradicate poverty of households, it said.