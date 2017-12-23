EW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Centre will roll out the Student Police Cadre Programme, an initiative aimed at inspiring students and improving the image of the police, from Haryana in February. “The Student Police Cadre Programme is inspired from a similar programme of coordination between students and police. There are limitations to the number of policemen for engagement in bandobast duties. Students can be engaged for such roles, which will inspire them to abide by laws, and the police can improve its image and interface with the general public,” Singh said while addressing the 30th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment lecture here.

The lecture is organised every year by the Intelligence Bureau and attended by officials of the Central police organisations, Central paramilitary forces and other investigative and enforcement agencies, among others. Home Ministry officials said the blueprint for the programme is ready and will be launched from Haryana and replicated in other states subsequently. The programme will also help in gathering intelligence from the ground.

“There is a need to change the basic structure of policing in India. Constabulary is the first interface of the police with the public. The constabulary should be empowered. Investigation of minor crimes should be entrusted to the constables as many of them have higher education background. This will ease the pressure on sub-inspectors and inspectors who can channelise their energies on other aspects of law and order,” Singh said.

The training infrastructure and promotional avenues of the constabulary also needs to be increased. Lack of promotional avenues to the constabulary would not inspire the constables, he said, adding there is also a need for improving the police to population ratio. Stating that radicalisation has emerged as a major challenge, the Home Ministry has operationalised the newly Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) Division, which will work in coordination with the IB and other stakeholders.

The ministry has also created Cyber Information Security division along with the CTCR. Singh also emphasised on the need to create cyber forensic laboratories at the national and state levels to meet the meet the challenges from cyber crimes.