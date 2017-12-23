NEW DELHI: RAHUL Gandhi, who chaired the first meeting of the powerful Congress Working Committee after becoming party president on December 16, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over corruption charges and said the whole architecture of the ruling party was about lies.The Congress president’s aggressive reaction came a day after the special CBI court acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case, which, Rahul noted, had cost the party dear in the 2014 national polls.

“At the national level we have seen how, possibly the biggest instrument used against our government, the 2G issue, turned out to be fake,” Rahul said during the CWC meeting.“The idea, their model, is to come up with a lie, spread that lie, and keep epeating that lie until people believe the lie,” he said, adding that the party’s stand was vindicated on 2G issue. The good news, Rahul said, was that people had now begun to question Modi while thinking positively about the Congress. This presented the grand old party with an opportunity and the Congress must take advantage of the situation, he said.

“Across the country, they are questioning Mr Modi on the economy, they’re questioning Mr Modi when he insults our ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. That feeling is coming up and there is a positive sentiment towards the Congress. There is a lot of opportunity for us that we need to step into and take advantage of,” Rahul said at the CWC meeting.

Rahul mentioned Modi’s promise of `15 lakh per bank account, the 2G case and questioned the Gujarat development model saying the PM was silent on big corruption issues like extraordinary profits of Jay Shah, son of BJP chief Amit Shah, and the Rafale fighter jet deal. “The Gujarat campaign for me was a real eye-opener. I got to see first-hand the way the BJP designs campaigns and how they use hatred and untruth to fight elections,” said Rahul. “It was disappointing that we lost but it was pleasing to see the Congress fight hatred and anger with respect, love and courage.”Rahul thanked outgoing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.