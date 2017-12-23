NAGPUR/MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government has decided to accord the status of ‘freedom fighter’ to RSS swayamsevaks and others who were imprisoned during Emergency. The RSS, however, is said to have opposed the move. Replying to a point of information raised by BJP member Eknath Khadse in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis announced that the government was contemplating a decision in this regard.“The proposal in this regard is ready. It will come before the state Cabinet during its first meeting in the New Year. We shall award the status of freedom fighter to those who put up a brave fight to restore democracy and we shall also sanction pension for them,” Fadnavis said.

Those lodged in jail during those 19 months had already been accorded the status of freedom fighters in about seven-eight states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the CM said.Over questions related to the delay in making the decision, Fadnavis said the collection of data from all districts of the people who were imprisoned during Emergency took some time.A section within the RSS has opposed the decision. “RSS and Jansangh karyakartas had not fought against Emergency to get pension or status of freedom fighter. We had opposed the move when it first came up two years back,” said an RSS insider.