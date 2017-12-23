NEW DELHI: “Supporters of Dhumal have told Central observers that three party legislators are ready to vacate their constituencies to allow the former CM to contest if he is chosen as the chief minister,” a senior BJP functionary said.Sources in the BJP said senior party leaders in Delhi are miffed at the open display of lobbying by gathering supporters to raise slogans in favour of Dhumal. “It’s not in the BJP culture that a defeated chief ministerial candidate is lobbying with the help of his supporters. He has lost the election and he should accept the verdict with dignity,” a top-ranking BJP leader said.

The Central observers will submit their reports to the BJP chief, with the possibility of the Parliamentary Board of the party making a decision in a day or two. “Jairam Thakur is a five-term legislator and hails from a Jan Sangh background. He will make the right choice for the party,” added the BJP functionary.

BJP veteran and former CM and ex-Union minister Shanta Kumar is also miffed about lobbying for the leadership position.