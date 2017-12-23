MUMBAI: After the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the Shiv Sena on Saturday sought a reply from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre on the alleged scam.

Shiv Sena in their editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana' pulled up the NDA government on the verdict and asked: "If there wasn't any scam then why were the accused in jail for so long and if there was a scam then why were they acquitted?"

The editorial also questioned the authenticity of the investigation by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai.

“The BJP created a ruckus out of the scam when the UPA was in power. They even won the general election by campaigning on the alleged 2G spectrum case and now when the court has acquitted all the accused, the BJP should reply on this,” the editorial read.

The editorial further said that the BJP always makes such acquisition but it often fails when it comes to proving it.