SITAPUR: As many as six persons were today killed and one other got critically injured when a truck collided with a tempo near Neri village on National Highway 24, police said.

Two women, three men and a child from the village were on their way in the tempo to meet a person admitted to the district hospital when the accident took place, Sitapur District Magistrate Sarika Mohan said.

All the six of them were killed in the accident, Mohan said.

The truck was on its way to Shahjahanpur when the driver lost control over it and hit the tempo head on after breaking a divider, she said.

The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination, the DM said.