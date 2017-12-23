Apart from Punjab Police, men of the Border Security Force and personnel of different security agencies have been put on alert following intelligence inputs. (Representational image | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Security agencies were put on high alert in border areas of Punjab on Saturday after intelligence inputs on infiltration of terrorists into Indian territory from neighbouring Pakistan, informed sources said.

Security was tightened, particularly in border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur, including near Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, which bore the brunt of terror attack on January 2, 2016, as well as nearby Mamoon Cantonment of the Army.

India's international border with Pakistan falls in both districts that adjoin Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from Punjab Police, men of the Border Security Force and personnel of different security agencies have been put on alert following intelligence inputs.

Suspected Pakistani terrorists had on July 27, 2015, attacked Dinanagar town in neighbouring Gurdaspur district, around 225 km from here, killing seven persons, including a Punjab Police officer, three Home Guards and three civilians.

The three terrorists were killed after a 11-hour gun battle with security forces at the Dinanagar police station.