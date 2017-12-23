Three die in separate accidents in Greater Noida
By PTI | Published: 23rd December 2017 03:38 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd December 2017 05:04 PM | A+A A- |
GREATER NOIDA: Three people were killed in separate accidents here, the police said today.
Kamal Kishore, resident of Dhada village here, was critically injured in a road accident last night and was taken to a district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Delhi, they said, adding that he succumbed to injuries on the way.
A labourer was killed when a wall of an under- construction building here collapsed on him yesterday, police said.
Puran Singh died at the Kailash hospital here while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a road accident last night, the officials said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.