PANAJI: A group of tourists were yesterday rescued from the sea by lifeguards at Arambol in North Goa. The rescued included a ten-year-old boy, the agency providing the lifeguard service at Arambol beach said.

Drishti Marines, a private company which provides lifeguard services in Goa, said that the incident happened around 1:30 pm.

"A 10-year-old boy who had ventured into the water along with his family was caught in a rip current and started drifting seawards and a group of five male tourists who were swimming in the same zone rushed to rescue the boy," an agency official said.

"Simultaneously, three family members of the boy spotted him in trouble and rushed to his aid," the agency press note added.

Subsequently all nine got caught in the current, said the official.

Lifeguards who spotted the group in distress employed a jet-ski to rescue them, the agency said.

A health check showed that two felt uneasy and were facing breathing problems while the rest were fine, the agency added.