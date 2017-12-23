IMPHAL: Tribals in Manipur's Ukhrul district staged a protest against the lobbing of a hand grenade on Friday night in the heart of the district headquarters, officials said on Saturday.

The grenade, which failed to explode, was lobbed at the shop owned by Mangal Mahato, a non-local trader. Police said he is unable to provide any useful information.

The protesting tribals said the persons behind the attack had no respect for the religious sentiment of the tribals who are Christians.

"Christmas is around the corner. It is time for prayer and festivity. Those who tried to script bloodshed in this manner should be identified and punished," a tribal woman said.

Police and Assam Rifles troopers rushed to the spot where the unexploded hand grenade was near the footpath. Bomb experts of the Assam Rifles later safely defused it.

Police said a case has been registered. "It is a powerful explosive and would have caused bloodshed had it exploded," a police officer said.

No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has called for steps to smoke out the perpetrators.