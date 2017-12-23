Ranchi RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at a special CBI court in Ranchi on Saturday for a hearing into the fodder scam case. (PTI)

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Saturday said that the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court's verdict in the fodder scam case will prove to be a milestone that will give a new direction to the current political scenario.

“The verdict of Ranchi CBI court in fodder scam will prove to be a milestone against Lalu ji, who has become synonym with corruption,” Kumar told ANI.

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is an accused in the fodder scam that broke in 1996.

Kumar noted that Bihar is known for its fight against corruption and is the land of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

Hailing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to break the alliance with the RJD, he said today’s verdict will give a new direction to the current political scenario in the state.

He also expressed confidence that the verdict will be against Lalu Prasad.

This is one of the six alleged fodder scam cases against Lalu.

However, Prasad is confident of getting justice in the case and has urged people of Bihar to maintain "calm and peace" after the judgement is delivered.

A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce its verdict today in the case.

The fodder scam case relates to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from the Deoghar treasury from 1991 to 1994.

Altogether, there were 34 accused in the case, out of which 11 died during the course of the trial and one turned CBI approver and admitted the crime.

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra has already been convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment in one of the fodder scam cases.