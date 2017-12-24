Bihar cop Madhubala Devi became the talk of the town after she came up with an innovative idea of using South Indian actress Nayanthara's photo to nab a mobile thief.

The cop posted at Darbhanga Town Police Station was given the responsibility to nab a thief, who had stolen a mobilephone which belonged to a BJP leader, Sanjay Kumar Mahato.

Madhubala tried to track the mobile's location but her efforts were in vain as the phone's location kept changing.

She got in touch with an informer through whom she got to know that the stolen mobile was being used by one, Mohammad Hasnain.

What seems to be straight out of a movie plot, the cop pretended to be interested in a relationship with Hasnain and lured him to get to meet up. Hasnain decided to meet Madhubala on the condition that she send him a photo of her's.

The brilliant cop sent Hasnain the photo of actress Nayantara who he had no idea about. The photo got him excited and he finally decided to meet his supposed 'girlfriend'.

Speaking to Gulf News, Madhubala said, "He appeared mad with joy after seeing the photograph and agreed to meet me at a place in Darbhanga town. Finally when he reached the designated place, we arrested him with the help of other policemen in civilian clothes."

After being nabbed Mohammad Hasnain confessed to his crime and claimed that he had purchased the mobile from another criminal for Rs 4,500. From the information provided by him, the other accused was also arrested.

The Bihar police department has announced a reward for ASI Madhubala Devi for her swift action.