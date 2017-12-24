LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walked away with Sikandra seat in Kanpur Dehat district as its candidate Ajit Pal defeated his nearest rival Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party by a comfortable margin of 11,861 votes at the by-election to the seat. The voting was held on December 21 followed by counting and announcement of result on Sunday.

Nearly, 53 per cent of the total 3.21 lakh electorate had exercised their franchise during the voting for Sikandra Assembly seat on December 21. However, during the Assembly polls in February, this

year, around 60 per cent voters had turned up to cast their vote for this seat. Then also the seat was won by the BJP candidate Mathura Prasad Pal. The byelelction to the seat was necessitated by sitting MLA Mathura Pal’s demise after a prolonged illness in July this year. Consequently, the party fielded his son Ajit in the by-election to the seat.

Sikandra had hit the headlines after Behmai massacre wherein 21 upper caste Rajputs were allegedly killed by bandit queen Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape way back in 1981. While BJP fielded Pal's son Ajit Pal Singh, who received 73,284 votes accounting for over 44.86 per cent vote share, Samajwadi Party’s Seema Sachan got 61,423 (37.60 %) votes and remained at the second position.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar Pandey of the Congress party remained third by getting 19,084 (11.68%) votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party did not field a candidate going by its policy of not contesting by-elections. In all, total 11 aspirants were in the fray, including five independent candidates.