MUZZAFARNAGAR: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district today claimed to have busted a gang which made fake Aadhaar and PAN cards with the arrest of one person.

The accused was arrested from a house in Khurgan village in Shamli's Kairana during a police raid yesterday, officials said.

A car, a laptop, a camera and a large number of fake Aadhaar and permanent account number (PAN) cards were seized from the accused, Javed, station house officer (SHO), Kairana police station, Bhagwat Singh said.

The SHO said two of Javed's accomplices managed to give police the slip during the action and a hunt has been launched for them.

Interrogation of the arrested accused was underway, Singh added.

Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique-identity number issued by the government to all residents based on their biometric and demographic data.