MUMBAI: All roads leading to and out of Mumbai were clogged on Saturday, with Christmas holiday contributing to an extended weekend.Rush at entry-point toll plazas and traffic diversions to carry out crucial maintenance work worsened the problem at Airoli-Mulund junction.

The outbound vehicle movement forced the traffic department to divert heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune expressway to the old highway.Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the expressway from Friday night as thousands of vehicles headed towards various nearby destinations for the three-day break.

The situation worsened on Saturday morning. Long queues going up to 3-4 km were seen at the toll-plazas on the expressway.

Traffic movement was affected at the ghat section. Several heavy vehicles were stranded due to slow movement. The traffic police then diverted heavy vehicles to the old highway. However, the problem persisted for most part of the day. The situation was not very different on Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahemadabad highways.The problem compounded as the Thane Municipal Corporation began major maintenance work on the Airoli-Dighe-Kalwa road.