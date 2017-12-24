NEW DELHI: Hours after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad was convicted in the fodder scam, Rebel Janata Dal (United) MP Sharad Yadav on Saturday said that he had hoped for the former Bihar chief minister's acquittal.

Speaking to ANI, Sharad Yadav said, "We were pretty sure and hopes that Lalu Prasad ji will be acquitted in this fodder scam case".

Sharad Yadav added that Lalu Prasad will get justice when the matter will be forwarded to a higher court.

"This is a verdict of CBI special lower court. I believe that he would get justice when the matter goes to a higher court," added Sharad Yadav.

Earlier in the day, the Congress Party on came out in Lalu's support, saying that he should not be tortured for a decades-old case. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said that Lalu was being framed wrongly in the case.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court earlier in the day found Lalu Prasad guilty in a fodder scam case.

Besides Lalu, fourteen others have also been found guilty, while seven accused have been acquitted, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.

The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3, 2018 for the 15 guilties including Lalu Prasad.