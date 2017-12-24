CHANDIGARH: A real-life Pad-Man from Haryana’s Jind district is working to boost menstrual hygiene in the state at a time when almost 88 per cent women in India cannot afford to buy sanitary napkins.

Manushi Chhillar, the 2017 Miss World who is from Haryana, is also chipping in. At a recent event, she highlighted the need for a sustainable system that will allow women to practise menstrual hygiene and enable them to procure sanitary napkins at a low cost.

From the heart of Jatland to a few villages in Gurugram, shoots of change can be seen. Sunil Jaglan, the ex-sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind who earlier worked for women’s empowerment, is focusing on this issue. He was inspired by the upcoming Bollywood biographical comedy-drama Pad Man, that deals with ridding the stigma associated with menstruation.

Miss World Manushi Chillar is endorsing

the campaign for menstrual hygiene; Sunil Jaglan

“We have taken up six villages in Gurugram where we are trying to educate girls, women and men about the importance of menstrual hygiene. Here, even talking about this is taboo. We’ll go to more villages,” Jaglan said. “Because of misconceptions, menstruating women were not allowed in temples, pray at home or participate in religious ceremonies. We are trying to clear these misconceptions. I have roped in sarpanches of a few villages for this. A WhatsApp group and a Facebook campaign have been started to spread this message.”

Jaglan said since many women use cloth during their periods, free sanitary napkins will be distributed. “We are trying to designate every sarpanch of the village as Pad Man so that the village gram panchayat takes this issue seriously. Teams are also being formed in villages to educate people.”Surgyan Singh, sarpanch of gram panchayat Nayagoan, said, “After attending a few awareness sessions held by Jaglan and his team, women have understood the importance of menstrual hygiene. Initially, there was some resistance in the village but not any longer,” he said.

“We, as the village panchayat, have pitched in and have decided to provide sanitary napkins free or at nominal cost,” he added.But bringing about change is not easy. Deepti Dhindsa, project manager, Gurugram, of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, said talking about menstruation was a strict no-no in the rural set-up. “Even a mother and daughter hardly talk about it. There is no way young girls can ask their father or brother for sanitary napkins. Most pharmacies are manned by men, which is a deterrent in buying sanitary napkins.”