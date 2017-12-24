JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress today declared Dr Karan Singh Yadav its candidate for the Alwar Lok Sabha bypoll, an office bearer said today.

AICC general secretary and incharge Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey, has announced that Yadav would be the party candidate from Alwar, state Congress vice president Archana Sharma said in a statement.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of MP Mahant Chandnath earlier this year.