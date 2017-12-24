HYDERABAD: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday for the four-day southern sojourn.

After landing at Hakimpet Air Force Station, he reached Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum in Secunderabad.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues and top officials received Kovind.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the President's stay, with the sprawling Rashtrapati Nilayam being spruced up.

This will be the shortest southern sojourn by the President in recent years. This is also the first southern sojourn of Kovind after he assumed the highest office.

Every year, the President stays in southern India for 10 to 15 days.

Kovind will attend a dinner being hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

After four-day stay, he will leave for Amaravati on December 28.

Plice have imposed traffic restrictions around Rashtrapati Nilayam, Raj Bhavan and other routes in the city.