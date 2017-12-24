JAIPUR: A Rajasthan MLA was today arrested along with his supporters in Jalore district when he tried entering into a private temple, a senior police official said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) NRK Reddy said the action was taken after the National People's Party (NPP) leader Kirodi Lal Meena tried to enter a private temple of a community in Sankhwali village, which the community members objected.

"Meena was arrested under CrPc 151 (prevent cognizable offence)," Jalore superintendent of police Vikas Sharma said.