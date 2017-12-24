AAI directed to install SALS at Srinagar airport

As air traffic at Srinagar airport remains hit during inclement weather, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to install a Simple Approach Lighting System (SALS) at the airport without further delay. A division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed the AAI to proceed with the execution of the required works at Srinagar airport and not wait for any further direction for doing so. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking operation of flights at Srinagar airport during inclement weather, for which SLSA needs to be installed.

Restrictions the new norm in Srinagar

Security restrictions frequently imposed by the authorities in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order and foil protests have become the new norm in the state’s summer capital. This Friday was the third successive one when congregational prayer was not allowed at the grand mosque due to security restrictions imposed to foil protests called by separatists against the killing of civilians. The imposition of frequent curbs has angered residents and businessmen in Srinagar. The business community recently opposed a government order to close markets in the city in rotation, citing the imposition of frequent restrictions by the authorities.

Traffic congestion to ease

With the first phase of the much-awaited Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk flyover in the city centre likely to be thrown open to traffic by the end of this year, traffic congestion on one of the busiest routes in the city is likely to ease. The 2.4-km long flyover is divided into the Aloochi Bagh-Rambagh stretch (Phase 1) and the Jehangir Chowk-Aloochi Bagh stretch (Phase 2). Phase 1 is likely to be thrown open to vehicular traffic on December 31 for two weeks on a trial basis. The flyover is expected to reduce the travel time from Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh from 28 minutes to 2.5 minutes.

Drive against encroachments

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has launched an anti-encroachment drive against street vendors in Srinagar to ensure smooth traffic on the city’s roads. The vendors have set up their kiosks and carts on footpaths, roadsides and in other parts of Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas, hampering movement of traffic and commuters. During the anti-encroachment drive, about 350 kiosks and carts have been seized from vendors who had occupied footpaths and roadsides. The officials have warned of strict action against those found guilty of encroachment and appealed to street vendors to set up their stalls in designated places in city.

