HARIDWAR: In the district jail of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, not one or two but 16 inmates were found to be affected with acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Society conducted the investigation.

After the investigation, it was found that all the prisoners suffering from AIDS are in their youth, after which the jail administration is under criticism.

The District Magistrate (DM), Deepak Rawat, has asked for an immediate medical treatment for all these prisoners.

A total of 1,175 prisoners are currently in the district jail, out of whom about 450 are under consideration.

According to reports, the positive result has been found in male inmates only, but none of the officers working in the jail is ready to answer on how it was spread inside the cell.

Rawat said it was examined by the Narco Department of Dehradun in July.

An investigation is underway.