AHMEDABAD: The swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani as Gujarat Chief Minister will take place at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground here on December 26.

The ceremony will take place at 11 am.

Earlier on Friday, Vijay Rupani was announced as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, while Nitin Patel will also continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

“Vijay Rupani was chosen as Legislature party leader unanimously, Nitin Bhai Patel as the deputy Legislature party leader in a meeting today. Will inform you all about the swearing in, soon,” Union Minister Arun Jaitley said while addressing the media in Gandhinagar.

Rupani supporters are celebrating outside the BJP office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Rupani, Patel and other ministers had on Thursday submitted their resignation to Governor O.P. Kohlidays after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a victory in the Gujarat assembly elections.

The BJP won the election for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly on Monday, claiming a clear majority of 99 seats.

The Congress Party trailed in second with 77 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (two) and NCP (one), while independent candidates won three seats.

Rupani secured a comfortable win from Rajkot West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region.