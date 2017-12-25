RAIPUR: Four months after the death of 200 cows in three government-aided cow shelters in Chhattisgarh, 50 more cows died reportedly due to starvation and negligence at Magarlod in Dhamtari district, 100 km south from here.

According to villagers who lodged the police complaint, a total of 100 cows died owing to “starvation and lack of proper care” during the past two weeks in a three-month-old cowshed.

The deaths of cows took place at Vedmata gau shala owned by Manharan Lal Sahu, 32. Dhamtari collector C R Prasanna visited the gau shala on Sunday and ordered a probe.“Police traced 37 carcasses of cows around the gau shala.

Another six-seven appeared to have died during the previous two days. Sahu has been arrested under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Chhattisgarh Agriculture Cattle Preservation Act 2004 and sent to jail,” Dhamtari superintendent of police Rajnesh Singh told The New India Express.

Sahu reportedly didn’t have valid documents to run a cow shelter.

After 200 cows died in three cow shelters in August, Chief Minister Raman Singh had instructed district authorities to inspect all gau shalas across the state.