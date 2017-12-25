Kin of Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, who was killed in cross-border firing near Rajouri, mourn at his home in Alkare village, near Amritsar, on Sunday | PTI

SRI NAGAR: A day after Pakistani troops killed Sepoy Pargat Singh, his father urged the Centre to avenge his son’s killing and that of other soldiers. “Our government must give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Why is our government not taking any action? They must teach them a lesson. Our entire family is proud of his sacrifice,” Pargat’s father Rattan Singh said.

Pargat Singh was killed along with Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday. Defence spokesman Colonel N N Joshi told The New Indian Express that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Army posts along the LoC in Keri Battalion area of Rajouri district of Jammu province at around 12.15 pm. “The martyrdom of Indian soldiers will not go in vain,” Joshi said.

Pargat Singh’s widow Ramanpreet Kaur said, “He telephoned me yesterday but disconnected the call. Later, news about his killing came.”The Sepoy leaves behind a five-year-old son, whose photograph in fatigues sits in a room in his house in Ramba village in Haryana’s Karnal district.