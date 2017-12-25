NEW DELHI/ CHANDIGARH: The BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, Prem Kumar Dhumal, released a signed statement saying that he was not in the race for the chief minister’s post, after sensing that the central leadership was miffed at lobbying for the post despite his losing the Assembly election from the Sujanpur constituency.

The BJP veteran and Margdarshak Mandal member, Shanta Kumar, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kangra, had apparently put his foot down saying that the CM must be chosen from among the party MLAs.

The doors were apparently shut for Dhumal and Nadda after the central BJP leaders concurred with the views of Kumar. Since the BJP didn’t want to annoy the 37 per cent Rajput electorate, Nadda (57), a Brahmin, found no support for his candidature despite being an Amit Shah protégé.

Thakur is an MLA from Seraj (earlier Chahiot) Assembly constituency. He has been winning elections since 1998 even though his maiden political foray in 1993 resulted in a loss. He is from a humble background, his father having worked as a mason. He led a delegation to meet Governor Acharya Devvrat to stake claim to form the government. The swearing-in is scheduled for December 27.