MUMBAI: Major changes are expected in the Maharashtra Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the party president. While it is almost certain that the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) would be changed, the names of former BJP MP Nana Patole and one of the two Lok Sabha MPs from the state, Rajiv Satav, are in circulation as the successor of Ashok Chavan.

A senior party leader told The New Indian Express that the National Executive Committee is being formulated and the state party organizations would be dealt with once the party organization at the national level is put in place.

Ashok Chavan’s position in the party has strengthened after the decision of the Bombay High Court setting aside the governor’s nod for prosecuting him. However, he has not been acquitted in the Adarsh case or absolved of the charges.The party is in search of a strong OBC face to counter the BJP in the state. That is the reason why Patole’s name is in circulation. He was with the Congress before joining the BJP in 2008 and is likely to rejoin the party soon. However, it is unlikely that he would be entrusted with the responsibility of the state party, the leader said.

While speaking about Hingoli MP Rajiv Satav, the senior leader said, “Satav too belongs to the OBC community. He is also a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi. His performance in Parliament has been good. He was also the national president of the Youth Congress and AICC secretary for the past few months. Recently, he also did well during the Gujarat Assembly polls.