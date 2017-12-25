SHILLONG: A church was vandalised on Christmas day today by two unidentified drunken youths in Tura town of Meghalaya, a senior police officer said.

The incident was caught in CCTV camera of the Baptist Church at Hawakana area of the town and it had also gone viral on social media with people condemning the incident which took place hours after the midnight service.

"Two youths in inebriated condition were seen breaking the glass entrance of the Church premises. The incident took place at around 2.15 am," West Garo Hills, Superintendent of Police(SP), R Kumar told PTI.

He said the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will inquire into the incident.

The SP said the church authorities have submitted the CCTV footages available.

Analysing the footages, the SP said the two youths were clearly in an inebriated condition.

Terming it a "drunken act", Kumar said it was "unfortunate" to have taken place on a Christmas day.

"It was not an act aimed at vandalising the property but a drunken act by two young people who were too drunk to handle themselves," the SP said.