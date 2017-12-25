The Winter Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Friday with the opposition disrupting the Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo Service)

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released Rs 9.21 crore to ensure maintenance of the integrated security system at the Parliament Estate.

According to an official from the ministry, the amount will be used to maintain security equipment like CCTV cameras, baggage screening systems, vehicle scanning systems, explosive detectors and access controls at Parliament.

The Parliament is currently guarded by its own security staff, the Central reserve Police Force and the Delhi Police.

The Parliament building got a huge security upgrade after it was attacked by five terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed on December 13, 2001.

The terrorists had forged entry passes on the vehicles and driven into the complex. Though all the terrorists were killed, eight security personnel were martyred in the attack.

The security revamp following the attack included strengthened deployment of Central forces inside and outside the Parliament building and installation of hi-tech security equipment like boom barriers and tyre busters at a cost of Rs 100 crore.