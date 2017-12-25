RANCHI: A delegation of Muslim women today expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises the practice of instant divorce.

Muslim women will get justice and social equality with the introduction of this bill, said the delegation headed by BJP Minority Morcha's vice president Soni Tabasum and Nusrat, after meeting Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das here.

Several Islamic countries have already banned triple talaq, they said, according to an official release.

The bill proposes to make the practice a punishable offence and is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha this week.