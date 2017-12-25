JAIPUR: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with his five-month-old son this morning in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said.

Both Rameshwari Devi (29) and her son died in the incident, they added.

Primary investigation revealed that she was disturbed due to family dispute and differences with her husband, police officials said.

A case of murder was lodged against the husband and the mother-in-law by the woman's brother, they said, adding that as investigation was on.