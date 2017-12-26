PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said though the year 2017 was one of trials and tribulations for Raj Nivas, her office went on perseveringly to address peoples needs.

Bedi in a message titled "look back" (2017) said that her office stood firm in ensuring that people were served and the financial management of the union territory remained under close watch.

The Congress government in Puducherry and Bedi have been at loggerheads since she assumed office last year over several issues, including medical admissions, civic problems and induction of three nominated MLAs.

"Corruption was the main target and any complaint against whom so ever, if based on credible evidence, was dealt with firmly and this was how irregularities in medical seats got brutally exposed and is now on its correction course for ever.

The matter is before judicial system and will take its own course", Bedi said.

Recalling the works and activities of her office in 2017, the former IPS officer said various measures, including open house for the public to air their grievances, field checks, tackling of issues pending for a long time, were adopted in the year.

"This made the Raj Nivas a people`s nivas", she said.

Bedi, who assumed office on May 29 last year said "we dealt with every grievance through in-house grievance redressal system - be it redressal by e-mails, whatsApp or control room." All the complaints received by her office were redressed and most of the matters were dealt with by connecting the petitioners with the officers concerned with a request the complaints be heard and the matter decided on merits, she said in the message.

Bedi also said her office widely circulated and posted information on the Raj Nivas website, launched in April, regarding matters disposed of during the week so that public could know the outcome of their representations.

The Lt governor said that the new year 2018 appeared to be heading towards "harmonious and more credible work" due to change in bureaucratic leadership at the top.

She was apparently referring to the posting of Ashwani Kumar as chief secretary in place of Manoj Kumar Parida, who was transferred to Delhi last month.

She also appealed to the public to take responsibilities to make Puducherry cleaner, healthier, safer, orderly and economically more productive for the all round progress. PTI Cor RC .

