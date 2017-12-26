LUCKNOW: Riding on a resurgent saffron wave and storming to power with a humongous mandate in 2017 UP Assembly elections followed a sweeping victory in urban local body polls, BJP in Uttar Pradesh is now focusing on Mission 2018 which pertains to election to 58 seats of the Rajya Sabha to fall vacant in April, next year.

In fact, 58 members of the upper house are slated to complete their term and retire in April, 2018. Of these 58, at least 10 members have to be elected from Uttar Pradesh.

Prominent among those who would be completing their term in Rajya Sabha in April 2018, include Samajwadi Party vice-president Kironmoy Nanda, Darshan Singh, Naresh Agarwal, Jaya Bachchan, Chaudhary Munavvar Salim, Munkad Ali of BSP, Vinay Katiyar of BJP, Pramod Tiwari of Congress Party. Mayawati’s seat, which she quit as a mark of protest against the chair of the upper house alleging that she was not being given an opportunity to keep her opinion and raise the issues related to Dalits, in July this year, will also go to poll in 2018.

Minus Mayawati, BSP has just four members, including party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, left in the upper house who all be completing their tenure in April.

As per the political experts, with a gargantuan majority in UP Assembly, BJP will grab the opportunity to win majority of seats in the upcoming elections to consolidate its position in the upper house where the saffron party is still short of majority.

Moreover, in 20 days from now, bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from UP quota, vacated by the then defence minister Manohar Parikar who took over as Goa CM after 2017 assembly polls, is scheduled to take place on January 16. However, the saffron party doesn’t seem to be much bothered about this lone seat as the member elected to it would be able to serve the term till 2020 only. BJP and other parties have yet to announce the name of their candidate for the January 16 bypoll.

Parties across the political spectrum seem to be more concerned about the election to 58 seats next year. With 312 of 403 seats in its kitty, BJP can walk away with at least nine of 10 seats of the UP quota in Rajya Sabha. In such a scenario, it would be a tough task for the BSP chief Mayawati to get elected for another term in the upper house. BSP has just 19 MLAs in UP Assembly.

After April, 2018, the saffron party can again gain 10 more seats in Rajya Sabha from UP as the retirement of the next lot will take place in November, 2020. UP has the share of 11 members in the total strength of 250 in Rajya Sabha. In the election to the upper house, members of only Legislative Assembly vote and not the Council. Those who get elected from UP need votes of at least 34 MLAs in their favour.