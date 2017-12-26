BJP President Amit Shah gestures while being welcomed on his arrival at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday after the party's victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: With caste mobilisations looming in the wake of the Gujarat verdict, the BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday went into a huddle with key party functionaries to chalk out the party’s game plan for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah is learnt to have asked for renewed vigour on organisational expansion of the BJP, with aims to counter the Opposition bid to mobilise castes against the ruling party.

Though party leaders refused to state that the meeting was meant to review the BJP’s performance in Gujarat, they struck a common line on the verdict — that the party had run into 22 years of anti-incumbency along with an unprecedented caste mobilisation. “The BJP in Gujarat faced a Bihar-like situation when the Opposition parties succeeded in mobilising castes against us. It was a big challenge for the BJP, yet we pulled through in the end. But we have to see the extent of caste mobilisation against us in other states. It appears that the BJP may not face a Gujarat-like situation in other states bound for Assembly elections next year,” said a BJP national general secretary.

Shah is learnt to have sounded upbeat on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh wins. “We could check the caste mobilisations in Gujarat on the strength of the party’s organisational base in the state. Since the Opposition parties will seek to replicate the Gujarat model of campaigning in other states, the thrust is to strengthen the organisation,” added the BJP functionary.