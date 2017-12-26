BSF officials showing 13.5 kg heroin valued Rs 67.5 Crore in the international market seized from Daoke Border Out Post BOP and Bhaoropal in Amritsar on Monday. | PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) today seized 13 kg heroin from two different places in Amritsar Sector on the Indo-Pak border.

Sources said that the Pakistani smugglers early today attempted to cross over into Indian territory under the cover of a thick blanket of fog on the Out Posts of Daoke and Barowal. But a patrolling party observed some suspicious movements and thus opened fire. Then immediately the alleged smugglers moved back into Pakistani territory.

Then a comprehensive search operation was launched at Daoke wherein the troops seized 12 kg heroin while one kg heroin was seized at Barowal post. No arrest has been made in the matter while further investigation was underway, said sources.

The BSF suspects that one person was supposed to collect the drug consignment on the Indian side and it is now on the lookout of that suspect.