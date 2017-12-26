NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now provide value education to students through a formal tie-up with the Ramakrishna Mission

Sources in the board said the programme is meant for students of Classes VI-VIII or VII-IX. “This value-based programme is voluntary for the schools,” a CBSE official said. “Moral science is already taught as a subject in middle-level classes, but the idea behind this is to train students to grow up as peace-loving citizens.”

The programme is aimed at making students of CBSE-affiliated schools “awakened” citizens with values like peace, harmony, humility and cooperation integral to their character.There are about 17,500 schools affiliated with the CBSE. The board is hoping that at least 35-45 per cent of them will enrol for the programme.

“With the objective to strengthen, promote and develop cooperation in promoting value education, the Ramakrishna Mission has prepared ‘Awakened Citizen Programme’ for teachers and students,” a letter sent by CBSE to schools read.Schools opting for the programme have to allot 16 periods per year and are to be committed for three years.The programme also involves a two-day training of teachers. The schools will have to register with the Mission.