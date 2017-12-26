NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked all IAS officers to submit details of their assets by January-end, warning them that following the instruction was a pre-requisite to getting vigilance clearance necessary for their promotions and foreign postings.



In its order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) asked all Central government departments, states and union territories to direct the IAS officers working with them to submit details of their Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) by January 31, 2018.



A senior officer said the order is an annual practice and it follows DoPT's April 4, 2011 instruction which reiterates that "failure to ensure timely submission of IPR would result in denial of vigilance clearance".



"Those who do not submit property details on time will not be considered for any posts of the central government including foreign postings," the officer said.



According to the DoPT, as many as 5,004 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers work across the country.



The department said there is an online system to file IPR for the IAS officers who can upload its hard copy by the scheduled date.



