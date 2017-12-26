NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition by job applicants alleging irregularities in a declaration of results for probationary officers' exam by the State Bank of India.

The court observed that the bank was free to alter its criteria.

The petitioners had alleged that less deserving candidates were selected by changing the minimum criteria given in their own advertisement after the examinations were over, and individual cut-offs were disregarded for the subjects.

This plea was filed by eight students against the State Bank of India for the irregularities committed in declaration of results of the probationary officers' exams.