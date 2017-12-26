JAIPUR: The father of 22-year-old, who was allegedly beaten by the sons of a Rajasthan minister's sons, allegedly attempted self-immolation in Alwar but was prevented from doing so, police said today.

Apparently upset with "police inaction" in the matter, Satish Yadav (55) had reportedly threatened to commit suicide at the collectorate, an official said.

On Monday, he reached the collectorate and tried self- immolation, but prompt action by the police prevented him from taking the step, he added.

Kotwali SHO Sandeep Sharma said Satish Yadav was arrested under section 151 of CRPC (preventive custody) and was produced before a court.

It was earlier alleged that Rajasthan's general administration department (GAD) minister Hem Singh Bhadana's sons along with others had abducted Satish Yadav's son Tej Singh Yadav and thrashed last Wednesday evening.

Later, Shivaji Park police station had registered a case of kidnapping and assault against two of the minister's sons and their accomplices.

The minister's sons and their accomplices had allegedly thrashed him Tej Singh Yadav over the alleged hurling of abuses against Bhadana on December 19.

According to the complaint signed by Tej Singh Yadav, he was tied up and assaulted brutally as a result of which he lost consciousness. When his father received information, he went there and brought his son with him, officials said.