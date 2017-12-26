JAMMU: Five Pakistani soldiers have been killed over the last two days on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, Defence Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and another injured when the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in Nowshera sector of the LoC in Rajouri district on Monday evening.

Noticing suspicious movement on the LoC, alert troops fired to foil the infiltration bid, the defence sources said. The retaliation by Indian Army took place in Rakhchakri, in Pakistan's Rawalkot sector.

The Indian Army sources said the action was taken after suspicious movement was spotted around 6 p.m.

Pakistan's media quoting Inter-Service Public Relations confirmed the death of three Pakistan soldiers in the cross border firing.

On Sunday, two Pakistani sniper shooters were killed in Indian firing on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

"These sniper shooters were trying to target Indian soldiers on the LoC," the sources said.

Four Indian soldiers, including a major were killed in Pakistan firing on the LoC in Rajouri district on Saturday.